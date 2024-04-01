Two killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 31

Two Activa-borne persons died after a car hit their two-wheeler at Gurusar Chowk in Jagraon on Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh.

As per information, both were going towards Moga after paying obeisance at Nanaksar gurdwara near Jagraon when they were hit by a speeding Swift car coming from the rear. Due to serious injuries, both died on the spot. The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. The police have launched a probe to identify the car driver.

