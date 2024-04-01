Two killed in road accident

Ludhiana, March 31
Two Activa-borne persons died after a car hit their two-wheeler at Gurusar Chowk in Jagraon on Sunday.
The deceased have been identified as Mahinder Singh and Amarjeet Singh.
As per information, both were going towards Moga after paying obeisance at Nanaksar gurdwara near Jagraon when they were hit by a speeding Swift car coming from the rear. Due to serious injuries, both died on the spot. The car driver fled from the spot after the accident. The police have launched a probe to identify the car driver.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PMs of the day simply didn’t care: EAM Jaishankar on India giving up Katchatheevu claim
BJP escalates Katchatheevu war, says we all knew who did it;...
'Hard data on BJP’s corruption now available': Congress targets PM Modi over his remarks on electoral bond issue
Recently, Supreme Court rejected the Electoral Bond Scheme a...
China releases 30 more names for places in Arunachal Pradesh
Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs releases 4th list of stand...
INDIA bloc's 5 demands to Election Commission for ‘level playing field’
Priyanka reads out the demands of India bloc at 'Save Democr...