Two killed in road accidents in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

Two persons were killed in road accidents in the city on Tuesday.

Sukhdeep Singh (27), a resident of Beermi village, was hit by a speeding vehicle on Noorpur-Beermi Road while he was returning home on Tuesday night with his friend Baljit Singh on his motorcycle (PB 10 HN 7638). Both suffered grievous injuries and Sukhdeep died on the way to the Civil Hospital. Acting on the report lodged by the father of the deceased, the police have booked the unidentified vehicle driver under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC.

In another accident near the T-point on Sua Road, Teju (52) was critically injured after being hit by a speeding Ertiga vehicle(PB 03 AC 7288). He was rushed to the Civil Hospital where he died during treatment. On the complaint of Sanju, the son of the deceased, the police have booked the driver of the vehicle under Sections 279, 427 and 304-A of the IPC.