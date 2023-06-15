Two killed in road mishaps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 14

An 18-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in a road accident four days ago, breathed his last here today.

The deceased has been identified as Balmeet Singh, a resident of Prabhat Nagar. According to information, a canter hit the boy, who was riding a scooter. Since then, he was battling for his life at a hospital.

The incident took place while he was returning home after attending coaching class. The police have registered an FIR in this regard.

In another incident, a man died, while another suffered injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a speeding three-wheeler. The deceased has been identified as Amarjit Singh (62), a resident of Paloti village. The Model Town police have initiated investigations into the matter.