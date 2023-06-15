Two killed in road mishaps

Ludhiana, June 14
An 18-year-old boy, who suffered injuries in a road accident four days ago, breathed his last here today.
The deceased has been identified as Balmeet Singh, a resident of Prabhat Nagar. According to information, a canter hit the boy, who was riding a scooter. Since then, he was battling for his life at a hospital.
The incident took place while he was returning home after attending coaching class. The police have registered an FIR in this regard.
In another incident, a man died, while another suffered injuries after the motorcycle they were riding was allegedly hit by a speeding three-wheeler. The deceased has been identified as Amarjit Singh (62), a resident of Paloti village. The Model Town police have initiated investigations into the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...