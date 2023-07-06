Two killed, one hurt as bike rams into stationary truck

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 5

Two youths were killed and another one was seriously injured on Tuesday when the motorcycle they were riding rammed into a stationary truck parked on a road connecting the Ghungrana Dry Port with the Ludhiana Malerkotla highway in Lehra.

The deceased have been identified as Vipinjit Singh of Dhulkot village and Naveen Mohammad of Ahmedgarh. The injured, Sarafraj, has been admitted to a multi-specialty hospital in Ludhiana for treatment.

An FIR was registered late at Tuesday night under Sections 304-A, 283, 337, 338 and 427 of the IPC against the truck driver — who is yet to be identified — following a formal complaint by Kamaljit Singh of Dhulkot.

While the police are yet to ascertain the specific cause of the mishap, the complainant has pinned the blame on the truck driver, accusing him of wrongly parking the vehicle on the road.

SHO Dehlon Paramdeep Singh said the allegations levelled by the complainant are yet to be verified, noting that circumstantial evidence indicates that the truck had been parked on the road for a long time. While Vipinjit had died on the spot, Naveen succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, the SHO added.

The kin of the deceased have rubbished the reports suggesting that the mishap occurred because the victims had been filming reels for social media while riding the bike.

According to the complainant, the trio was returning home after attending classes at an IELTS centre in Pohir when the incident took place. He claimed that the motorcycle had suddenly swerved to the side to avert a collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, but ended up crashing into the parked truck.