Two killed, one injured as car, tempo collide

Our Correspondent

Doraha, May 16

Two youths were killed while one was seriously injured when the Swift car in which they were travelling collided with a tempo, whose tyre had got punctured, near Doraha, on the National Highway No. 1 late last night.

Five friends of Kot Mangal Singh village of Ludhiana district were coming back from Fun City late last night when their Swift car collided with tempo, whose tyre had got punctured and it was stranded on the road. Swift car driver Sahil (22) died on the spot.

His friend Gagandeep Singh (21) died on way to the hospital. Third car occupant of the Swift car Parmit Singh was admitted to SPS Hospital in a serious condition.

The investigating officer (IO) assistant sub-inspector said a case had been registered against the tempo driver in this connection. However, the tempo driver managed to escape from the accident spot, the investigating officer added.