 Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  • Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

MC to hold audit; tenants vacate place, owner in police custody

Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Debris of the roof that collapsed at a colony in Ward No. 12 in Doraha on Thursday. Tribune photo



Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 12

Two tenants residing in a colony died on the spot and three others were injured when the roof of a quarter where they were sleeping collapsed early this morning.

Debris of the roof that collapsed at a colony in Ward No. 12 in Doraha on Thursday. Tribune photo

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar (22) and Radhika (12). Jipsy (35), Golu (10) and Vicky (6) were injured in the mishap. Golu and Vicky were taken to the Civil Hospital where their condition is said to be stable. Jipsy who had suffered a head injury was taken to Ivy Hospital, Khanna. She was admitted in a serious condition but is now reported to be out of danger.

Jipsy along with her four children was staying with her brother-in-law Naresh Kumar ever since she separated from her drunkard husband. While the three children were sleeping with her in the quarter, the fourth one, Ankit (13), was away last night.

Sangeeta, Naresh Kumar’s mother, said that she resides in a nearby village Jaipura and was informed about the incident early in the morning. As she reached the place, she found that her son and grand-daughter were no more and her daughter-in-law along with her two grandchildren had been taken to the hospital. Sangeeta said that her family was residing in these quarters for the past four months. “We were aware of the poor condition of the quarter. We had asked the owner to initiate repairs as the quarter was in a dilapidated condition. We were now thinking in terms of shifting to a safer place in the coming days but fate had something else in store,” said the wailing mother.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Payal, Jasleen Bhullar who reached the spot said that the colony consists of 10 quarters and almost all of them are occupied. “The executive officer of the Municipal Council of Doraha has been directed to conduct an audit of the area and submit a report. As a precautionary measure, the tenants of the colony have been asked to vacate the place till the submission of the final report. The owner has, however, been handed over to the police. We shall also be conducting a survey of other colonies in and around the town and checking out whether they are adhering to the safety standards or not. As far as providing compensation to the family is concerned, the SDM said that the government has a policy in place for providing assistance in case of unnatural deaths. We shall be writing to the government and requesting for granting compensation.”

DSP, Payal, Nikhil Garg, when contacted, said that the owner of the quarter has been taken into custody. “A case under Sections 336, 337, 338 and 304 of the IPC has been registered against Yadwinder Singh alias Gaggu of village Doraha, the owner of the colony. Around 100 people are presently residing in the colony. The owner has failed to conduct the verification of most tenants staying in his quarters,” the DSP added.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

The 'ultimate Delhi moment' during India–Afghanistan match: Cricket fans come to blows at Arun Jaitley stadium

2
Trending

Justin Trudeau trolled for mentioning India 'out of context' to global leaders

3
Chandigarh

Baba Farid University former vice chancellor SS Gill passes away at 77

4
Punjab

Justice Ritu Bahri appointed acting Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court

5
India

India firm on reduction in Canadian diplomatic strength

6
World

'Beheading children': Israel's new war cabinet vows to 'wipe Hamas off the earth'

7
Entertainment

Shweta Bachchan's candid revelation on what she hates about Aishwarya Rai

8
India

India terms Hamas assault on Israel a 'terror attack', but pushes for talks and two-state solution

9
India

Now, spate of robberies in Canada temples

10
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai posts picture of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, edits out Jaya, Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda

Don't Miss

View All
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts
Himachal

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Gatka has pan-India appeal now
Punjab

Sikh martial art Gatka has pan-India appeal now

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police
Punjab

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

Top News

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint

Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...

First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Tel Aviv

Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv

India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution

‘We can’t kill a child’: SC on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy

Asks petitioner to reconsider decision

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt

Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla’s green belts

Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts

Implementation subject to SC approval: CM


Cities

View All

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Festive season around, officials yet to ensure hygienic food items

Amritsar MC elections may be held on old ward pattern, feel parties

Sacrilege a heinous offence, can't quash FIR on compromise: High Court

Village Defence Committees network to be widened to check drugs, illegal mining: Punjab Governor

Ward watch: Commercial hub needs proper upkeep of roads, other amenities

Ban on 6 dog breeds, ~10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Ban on 6 dog breeds, Rs 10K penalty on cards in Chandigarh

Committee for raising height of bridges across Sukhna Choe

Chandigarh MC to prepare bylaws on plastic waste

Fire breaks out at Sec 17 shop

Morphed photos of students go viral, parents lodge plaint

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Delhi L-G approves appointment of public prosecutors in POCSO cases

Nostalgia in air as National Museum gears up for new home

Girls come out with flying colours

Girls come out with flying colours

DC orders ban on carrying of weapons in Kapurthala district

CRPF’s all-women bikers get warm welcome at city colleges

Dispute over unpaid rent turns ugly, 2 held

Good Samaritan comes to aid of farmer’s daughters

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Dump near cremation ground a nuisance

Work to begin on Rs 3,394-cr water supply project soon

Vehicle thieves' gang busted

Man honey trapped, assaulted

Man accepts bribe on cop's behalf, arrested

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Residents wait for final ward map before Patiala MC elections

Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Patiala DC demands copy of report on ‘harassment’ of girl students

Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Fatehgarh Sahib roads dotted with potholes; commuters a harried lot