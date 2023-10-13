Two killed, three injured in house collapse at Doraha

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 12

Two tenants residing in a colony died on the spot and three others were injured when the roof of a quarter where they were sleeping collapsed early this morning.

Debris of the roof that collapsed at a colony in Ward No. 12 in Doraha on Thursday. Tribune photo

The deceased have been identified as Naresh Kumar (22) and Radhika (12). Jipsy (35), Golu (10) and Vicky (6) were injured in the mishap. Golu and Vicky were taken to the Civil Hospital where their condition is said to be stable. Jipsy who had suffered a head injury was taken to Ivy Hospital, Khanna. She was admitted in a serious condition but is now reported to be out of danger.

Jipsy along with her four children was staying with her brother-in-law Naresh Kumar ever since she separated from her drunkard husband. While the three children were sleeping with her in the quarter, the fourth one, Ankit (13), was away last night.

Sangeeta, Naresh Kumar’s mother, said that she resides in a nearby village Jaipura and was informed about the incident early in the morning. As she reached the place, she found that her son and grand-daughter were no more and her daughter-in-law along with her two grandchildren had been taken to the hospital. Sangeeta said that her family was residing in these quarters for the past four months. “We were aware of the poor condition of the quarter. We had asked the owner to initiate repairs as the quarter was in a dilapidated condition. We were now thinking in terms of shifting to a safer place in the coming days but fate had something else in store,” said the wailing mother.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Payal, Jasleen Bhullar who reached the spot said that the colony consists of 10 quarters and almost all of them are occupied. “The executive officer of the Municipal Council of Doraha has been directed to conduct an audit of the area and submit a report. As a precautionary measure, the tenants of the colony have been asked to vacate the place till the submission of the final report. The owner has, however, been handed over to the police. We shall also be conducting a survey of other colonies in and around the town and checking out whether they are adhering to the safety standards or not. As far as providing compensation to the family is concerned, the SDM said that the government has a policy in place for providing assistance in case of unnatural deaths. We shall be writing to the government and requesting for granting compensation.”

DSP, Payal, Nikhil Garg, when contacted, said that the owner of the quarter has been taken into custody. “A case under Sections 336, 337, 338 and 304 of the IPC has been registered against Yadwinder Singh alias Gaggu of village Doraha, the owner of the colony. Around 100 people are presently residing in the colony. The owner has failed to conduct the verification of most tenants staying in his quarters,” the DSP added.