Two land in police net with heroin

Our Correspondent

Raikot, October 18

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have nabbed two persons who had been involved in illicit trade of drugs and narcotics and seized 100 gm of heroin from them.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the suspects, Shashi Bhushan of Himmat Singh Nagar, Ludhiana, and Jagandeep Singh Sajan of Deep Singh Nagar of Ludhiana, at the Sudhar police station here on Tuesday evening on the basis of a tip-off.

Later, they were arrested by a police team, led by ASI Sukhdev Singh of the CIA wing of Ludhiana (rural), at Kailay Chowk near Halwara village.

SSP Ludhiana (rural) Navneet Singh Bains said the police had nabbed the accused when they were going towards the Raikot side to deliver the contraband to their customers on Tuesday evening.

“Having received an input regarding illegal activities of the duo, a police team, led by ASI Sukhdev Singh, laid a naka at Kailey Chowk on the Jodhan-Raikot road,” said Bains, adding that 100 gm of heroin and the vehicle used in crime were seized by the police from them.

Though the investigating team is yet to establish links of the suspects, preliminary investigations revealed that Jagandeep pretended to work as a driver and Shashi Bhushan posed as a private assistant working outside the administrative complex in Ludhiana.