Two land in police net with opium, illcit liquor

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 27

The Khanna police claimed to have nabbed two persons and seized 2 kg of opium and 3,200 litres of liquor from them in separate incidents.

Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal addressed a press conference regarding the matter on Saturday.

Kondal said on May 26, a police party was conducting a routine checking near Alaur village in Khanna where on suspicion a pedestrian was asked to stop for checking. During the checking, 2 kg of opium was seized. The man was identified as Jagmohan Pal of Arjan Colony, Hoshiarpur. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.

In the other incident, the Khanna police arrested Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Tarn Taran, and seized 3,200 litres of illicit liquor from him. One of his accomplices, Nirmal Singh of Tarn Taran, managed to give the slip to the police. A case under the Excise Act was registered. He was nabbed at a naka where a canter (bearing registration no. PB35 Q 7586) was stopped for checking, which led to the recovery of the illicit liquor.