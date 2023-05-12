Two MC officials suspended for ignoring violations

Ludhiana, May 11
The Principal Secretary of the Department of Local Bodies has suspended MC’s ATP Sunil Kumar and Building Inspector Kuljeet Singh Mangat, in response to a complaint regarding the construction of the Vardhman City Centre in the Vardhman Park area on Chandigarh Road. They had allegedly ignored violations when the mall was being constructed.
An official said the developer had initially received approval for the construction of SCOs in the colony but later violated the rules by starting construction of a mall without nod. Residents had complained that when they purchased the plots, the coloniser had shown SCOs in the layout plan but later instead of constructing the SCOs, the developer started constructing a mall. Later, they raised the issue.
The Chief Vigilance Officerconducted a probe after residents and an RTI activist raised concerns about the construction of the mall. The order states that the officials had been suspended with immediate effect and chargesheets would be issued against them soon.
