Two men try to loot cars at gunpoint, vehicles fail to start

Two consecutive attempts to snatch cars at gunpoint were foiled in Ludhiana on Wednesday morning when the vehicles failed to start, forcing armed miscreants to flee on foot. The incident were reported near Rakh Bagh.

Police officials from the Police Division 5 reached the scene after receiving information. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras. The police seized the footage and launched an investigation.

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As per information, the first incident occurred around 7.30 am when a businessman, Nishu, was getting into his car to go to a badminton court. Two masked men approached him on foot, forced him to lower the window and pointed a pistol at him. They demanded to give them the car. Nishu offered his mobile phone, but the suspects insisted on taking away the vehicle. Displaying presence of mind, Nishu removed the key of the vehicle and put it in his pocket. When the miscreants tried to drive away, the steering locked and the car stopped a short distance away. Panicked, they abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

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Afterwards, the suspects targeted Munish Malhotra, who was preparing to drop his children to school. Brandishing a pistol in front of the kids, they forced the family out of the car and attempted to take it away. However, the vehicle also failed to start. Meanwhile, Malhotra’s mother raised the alarm. Listening to her shout, residents of the area gathered, forcing the suspects to flee the scene. While escaping, they collided with dairy operator Ashok Malhotra, injuring him.

The police collected the CCTV footage from the vicinity and are checking it to identify the suspects.