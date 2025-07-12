DT
Two minor girls go missing from Bhogiwal hostel

Two minor girls go missing from Bhogiwal hostel

Our Correspondent
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 12:25 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Ahmedgarh Sadar police have initiated a probe into the mysterious disappearance of two Class VII girls from the hostel of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Bhogiwal, being run under a scheme of the Central Government.

The scheme was launched in 2004 to provide residential education to girls from disadvantaged communities in rural areas.

The girls, aged 14 years and 12 years, were found missing during the morning roll call taken by the warden on Friday.

Officials, led by SHO Sadar Darshan Singh, have started collecting information from CCTV cameras installed at the hostel and premises situated in surrounding localities.

Perusal of the communication addressed by hostel warden Rajwinder Kaur, addressed to the higher authorities, revealed that girls had gone missing during intervening night of Thursday and Friday and intensive search conducted by the staff had proved futile.

The principal of Government Senior Secondary School, Bhogiwal Amandeep Singh, said staff, supervised by hostel warden Rajwinder, had been looking after the hostel affairs independently and the girls had slipped from the hostel despite the installation of CCTV cameras at all strategic points. Warden and other members of staff had been advised to collect information about past activities of the missing girls, said Singh.

Meanwhile, parents of the girls have informed the authorities that the girls were upset at their house as well and might have left the hostel to evade the classroom schedule.

“I don’t have any complaint against the hostel authorities in this matter as my granddaughter had been showing this behaviour since childhood,” read a written statement given by Baldev Singh of Aluna Tola, grandfather of one of the girls.

