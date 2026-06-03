Two miscreants open fire at PSPCL employee post altercation, nabbed

Tension gripped the Janta Nagar area late on Monday night after two youths allegedly opened fire on a PSPCL employee following a heated argument. The victim had a narrow escape as the bullet missed the target. Locals overpowered the suspects and handed them over to the police.

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As per information, Arun Prasad, an employee of the Janta Nagar Electricity Department, was standing outside his office around 12:30 am when two youths reached the spot and got into an altercation with him. when he entered the office, they followed him inside and fired a shot at him from point-blank range. The bullet, however, missed the target. The youths also allegedly assaulted him. Their attempt to loot the victim was foiled as hearing the gunshot and the ensuing commotion, residents rushed to the scene. They overpowered the suspects, thrashed them and informed the police. Officials from the Shimlapuri police station reached the scene and took them in their custody.

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SI Salwinder Pal said they had been identified as Pankaj and Krishna. The matter was being probed by the special cell.

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Meanwhile, ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar said preliminary probe suggests the incident stemmed from a quarrel outside a pan shop. Owing to the proximity of the police station, the police acted swiftly and apprehended the suspects with the weapon. The police are also probing whether the duo has links with any criminal gang or was involved in any previous criminal cases.