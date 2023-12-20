Two miscreants rob doc of Rs 45K

Ludhiana, December 19
Two masked miscreants robbed a doctor on Bahadur Ke Road on Monday night. They entered the clinic and looted Rs 45,000 in cash. Before fleeing the scene, the duo locked the doctor in his cabin. Later, a patient opened the cabin’s latch.
The doctor suspected that the miscreants had also chased him two days before the incident. He had lodged a complaint at the Jodhewal police station in this regard.
The complainant, Dr Rasik, said the incident occurred around 9 pm when he was about to close the clinic. Two masked youths came to him. They asked him, “Doctor sahib, how are you,” saying this, the suspects placed a sharp weapon (a splinter) on his neck and looted the cash.
The police after registering a case against the unidentified miscreants launched a probe. CCTV cameras were also being checked to get any clue in the case.
