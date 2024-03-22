Two mobile snatchers get five-year jail

Ludhiana, March 21
The court of Additional Sessions Judge Amrinder Pal Singh has sentenced two motorcycle-borne snatchers Amit Kumar and Shiv Kumar of Phillaur district, to five-year jail.
The registered complaint stated that the victim was going from the market to her house on June 22, 2021. She alighted from an autorickshaw, when the accused came and snatched her mobile phone and purse. When she raised hue and cry, several people gathered there. The motorcycle of the accused slipped and they fell on the road. Then people apprehended them on the spot.
During investigation, police found the motorcycle which was used in crime was also stolen by the accused from Gurmandi area. After appreciating the evidence, the court found them guilty.
