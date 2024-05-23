Two more held in FCI depot corruption case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 22

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had yesterday apprehended two officials of the FCI depot, Mullanpur Dakha, here for accepting Rs 50,000 bribe form the complainant. Now, the count of arrest has reached four with two more arrests in the case, as per the official release issued by the CBI.

The arrested suspects include a manager (quality) and two technical assistants (TAs) of the FCI depot, Mullanpur Dhaka, and a private person in the case. A case was registered on May 21 by the CBI on allegations that the manager (Quality) and TAs demanded a bribe of Rs 1,05,000 (Rs 3,000 per truck) from the complainant (rice sheller owner) in lieu of passing consignments of his rice mill.

