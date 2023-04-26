Two more held in murder case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 25

Two days after the arrest of Gurmeet Kaur of Jagraon for allegedly strangling her husband Parkash Singh to death, two more suspects, including her nephew, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.

The suspects, identified as Gagandeep Singh and his friend Ramdas Singh, allegedly planned the murder with Kaur and strangled Parkash to death when he was asleep.