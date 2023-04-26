Two more held in murder case

Ludhiana, April 25
Two days after the arrest of Gurmeet Kaur of Jagraon for allegedly strangling her husband Parkash Singh to death, two more suspects, including her nephew, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder.
The suspects, identified as Gagandeep Singh and his friend Ramdas Singh, allegedly planned the murder with Kaur and strangled Parkash to death when he was asleep.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95
Held record 5 terms as Punjab CM, also served as Union Agric...
Singapore executes citizen for trafficking 1kg cannabis
Singapore executed 11 people last year and says the death pe...
India, China to take up LAC standoff at SCO meet sidelines
Beijing says both sides have agreed to speed up settlement o...