Two more test +ve for Covid

Ludhiana, May 24
Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed here on Wednesday. According to the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Punjab, there were 12 active cases in the district today.
The department has confirmed 1,14,529 positive cases and 3,031 deaths due to the virus in the district so far.
