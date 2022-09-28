Two more test positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, September 27
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported from Ludhiana district on Tuesday. The Civil Surgeon’s office confirmed a total of 1,13,533 positive cases from the district and 15,287 from other districts or states to date. It further confirmed that 3,016 patients from the district and 1,141 from other districts or states have died of the virus so far.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre bans Popular Front of India for 5 years for alleged terror activities
Decision comes following two consecutive country-wide raids ...
ED arrests liquor businessman Sameer Mahendru in Delhi excise policy PMLA case
The action came day after CBI arrested businessman Vijay Nai...
Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP
The Congress recently lost MLAs Lakhwinder Rana and Pawan Ka...
Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre
A Bench led by CJI UU Lalit to hear it on Friday as the firs...