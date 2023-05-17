Two more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Two persons tested positive for Covid in the district on Tuesday. The positivity rate was 0.33 per cent and there were 18 active cases in the district today. One person who tested positive today was a antenatal care patient while the other is still being tracked by the Health Department. A total of 1,14,513 persons have tested positive and 3,031 patients have lost their lives to the virus. TNS

Youth held for molesting girl

Ludhiana: The Shimlapuri police yesterday arrested a youth (21), identified as Dharminder Kumar, a resident of Shimlapuri, on the charges of sexually exploiting an eight-year old girl. SI Ranjit Singh said on May 14, the suspect had lured the girl by saying that if she would accompany him, he would buy candies for her. After which, she sat on the bicycle of the suspect. The youth took the girl to some isolated place in Shimlapuri where he molested her. Passers-by after noticing the act, stopped the suspect and took him to the victim’s house. Later, the girl’s family called the police and handed over the suspect to the police, he said.