Two murder suspects land in police net in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, November 20
The Crime Branch today arrested two suspects wanted in almost a month-old murder case.
The suspects have been identified as Sumit Khanna, a resident of Prem Vihar, and Deepak Trehan, a resident of Jaswant Nagar.
Crime Branch in-charge Inspector Beant Juneja said they got a tip-off that the suspects, wanted in the murder case of Paras Khatri, were roaming near Trikoni park. Accordingly, the police laid a naka and nabbed the duo.
Juneja said the suspects, along with their aides, had brutally killed a youth, Paras Khatri, at Bhamian Kalan on October 21.
They had killed Khatri due to an old enmity. They were also captured in CCTV cameras near the murder spot.
Other suspects who had already been arrested in the case in the past were Sagar Thakur, Sachin Kumar, Manjit, Ranjit Singh and Deepak Bhalla.
Inspector Juneja said they would seek the police remand of the suspects for further interrogation.
