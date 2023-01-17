Two nabbed for assaulting ASI

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 16

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty assistant sub-inspector (traffic wing) of the police. The suspects have been identified as Simranjot Singh (28) and his brother Prabhjot Singh (23) of Field Ganj, here.

The complainant, ASI Sharanjeet Singh, who was deployed outside the railway station’s gate number 2, said both suspects, who were riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, were stopped for violation. The ASI alleged that when he asked them to show documents, the suspects entered into arguments and assaulted him.

The complainant further alleged that they had also snatched his mobile phone during the incident.

The investigating officer in the case, Des Raj, said both of them had been arrested. The police claimed to have recovered the snatched mobile phone from them. A case under Sections 379-B, 353, 186, 332, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Division No. 1 police station against the duo.