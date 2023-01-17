Two nabbed for assaulting ASI

Ludhiana, January 16
Two persons have been arrested for allegedly assaulting an on-duty assistant sub-inspector (traffic wing) of the police. The suspects have been identified as Simranjot Singh (28) and his brother Prabhjot Singh (23) of Field Ganj, here.
The complainant, ASI Sharanjeet Singh, who was deployed outside the railway station’s gate number 2, said both suspects, who were riding a two-wheeler on the wrong side of the road, were stopped for violation. The ASI alleged that when he asked them to show documents, the suspects entered into arguments and assaulted him.
The complainant further alleged that they had also snatched his mobile phone during the incident.
The investigating officer in the case, Des Raj, said both of them had been arrested. The police claimed to have recovered the snatched mobile phone from them. A case under Sections 379-B, 353, 186, 332, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Division No. 1 police station against the duo.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
UN designates Pakistan-based LeT’s deputy leader Abdul Rehman Makki a global terrorist
The UN Security Council adds 68-year-old Makki, the brother-...
Cold wave prevails in Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 2.4 degrees Celsius
At least 15 trains are delayed by one to eight hours due to ...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Tanda in Hoshiarpur
The yatra will halt for the night at Mukerian
Indian-American Harmeet Dhillon says she is being attacked by fellow Republicans because of her Sikh faith
Dhillon, 54, a former California Republican Party Co-Chair, ...
China records first recent population decline as births plunge
The National Bureau of Statistics reports the country had 85...