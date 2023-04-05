Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The Ludhiana police today claimed to have solved a loot case in which two snatchers had brutally attacked a cyclist and looted his mobile phone. CCTV footage of the loot incident had also gone viral on social media.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Karan Kumar (32) and Ravinder Singh, alias Rinku (30), both residents of the Habib road area.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu, JCP JS Teja, ADCP Harkanwal Kaur and Moti Nagar SHO Nardev Singh addressed a press conference in this regard on Tuesday.

Sidhu said on April 2, a cyclist was cornered by the snatchers on the Sherpur road. They first attacked the cyclist and then looted a mobile phone from him. The entire incident got captured in CCTV cameras of some shop. The incident came to the fore when the guard of the shop saw the CCTV footage and informed the police.

The CP said when he saw the CCTV footage, he asked his team to arrest the suspects. Fortunately, the police zeroed down on the suspects and nabbed them. The police also recovered 11 mobile phones which they had looted from the city and a sharp weapon that the duo had used in the crime.

Interestingly, one of the suspects, Karan, today tried to escape from the police custody. But he was chased down by cops. “When Karan was taken out from the Moti Nagar police station lock-up for questioning, he pushed a policeman away and started running. Since the main gate of the police station was locked, he scaled the wall but alert police personnel chased him. While scaling the wall and jumping on the road, Karan suffered fractures on his arm. Later, he was taken to the hospital for treatment, Sidhu said.

Karan also has a criminal history as a case of snatching was registered against him in 2018 by the Ludhiana police and in 2019, he was arrested in a drug smuggling case. After coming out on bail, the he, along with his friend, formed a snatchers’ gang.

Since the cyclist has not reported the crime, the police have registered a case on the complaint of the shop’s security guard.

Cop announces DGP Disc, cash reward

CP Mandeep Sidhu said when he apprised Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, of the arrest of the notorious snatchers in 36 hours of the crime, the latter announced DGP Disc along with Rs 11,000 cash reward for Moti Nagar SHO Nardev Singh and Rs 21,000 cash reward along with Class-II certificate for the 11 other team members.