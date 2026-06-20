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Home / Ludhiana / Two nabbed for ATM theft, Rs 13.7L seized

Two nabbed for ATM theft, Rs 13.7L seized

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Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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The suspects in custody of the police in Ludhiana.
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The Ludhiana Commissionerate Police claimed to have solved an ATM theft case, in which some miscreants broke open the machine belonging to Bank of Baroda (BOB) at Partap Chowk on June 13, by arresting two suspects.

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The police have also recovered Rs 13.75 lakh of the total Rs 17 lakh stole by the suspects. They have been identified as Sudanshu Mahajan Shanty of Amritsar, at present staying in Garhwali Mandir here, and Wasim Khan Motu, Amethi, UP, at present residing at a vehra in Dholewal, Ludhiana.

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DCP Jaskaran Singh Teja said special teams of police officials, supervised by ADCP Karanveer Singh, had identified the suspects and tracked their location during probe. They were arrested on Thursday.

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Though the incident had occurred on June 13, an FIR was registered at the Division Number 6 police station on the statement of BOB branch manager Neelam Kumari on the next day.

Investigation revealed that the duo used to pretend to sleep near the ATM on the pretext of being homeless and then targeted it during midnight on a weekend.

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Further details of the suspects would be ascertained from their native places after recovering the remaining amount, the police said.

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