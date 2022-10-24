Two nabbed for bid to break open ATM in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 23

Police control room (PCR) officials here caught two persons red-handed while trying to break open an ATM of the Bank of Baroda at the Veer Palace chowk on Saturday night. The suspects have been identified as Chotu Kumar of Dhandari Kalan and Dhirender Kumar of Focal Point. Both are employed as daily wage workers.

ASI Nirmal Singh said on Saturday night, PCR personnel were conducting patrolling in the area when they witnessed some unusual activity inside the ATM booth. When they inquired about the same, they saw two persons inside the ATM booth who were trying to break open the ATM with a gas cutter.

The ASI said afterwards, the officials called the Jeevan Nagar police and arrested the suspects. A gas cutter and one small LPG cylinder was also recovered from the duo.

During preliminary probe, they confessed that they were working as daily wage workers and had hardly enough food or money to make both ends meet. They had learned through YouTube videos how to cut an ATM and decided to break open the same but unfortunately they were caught.

He said a probe was launched to inquire if the suspects were involved in any such incident in the past also.