Two nabbed for extorting Rs 2.5 lakh

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 21

The Dugri police yesterday arrested two persons who had threatened a city-based man over phone and demanded Rs 5 lakh. The suspects had even taken Rs 2.5 lakh extortion from the complainant but the police later nabbed them.

The suspects have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Phullawal, Lakhbir Singh, alias Lucky, a resident of Basant Nagar. One of them is yet to be identified by the police.

Complainant Ajay Parkash of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar said on November 18, he received a call and the unidentified caller threatened to kill him and his family. When he asked about the reason of issuing threats, he demanded Rs 5 lakh else threatened to kill them.

“I did not take calls seriously but the next day he again called and threatened to kill me. The caller asked me to bring extortion money near Keys hotel. When I reached the place, three youths came and took away a bag containing Rs 2.5 lakh from me. Afterwards, I returned home,” the complainant said.

He said he had then apprised the police of the matter after which they nabbed the duo.

Investigating officer ASI Sukhdev Raj said questioning of the suspects was on and raids were also being conducted to nab their third accomplice.