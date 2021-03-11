Two nabbed for illegal LPG refilling in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

The police have arrested two persons, identified as Kamaljit Singh, a resident of the CRPF Colony, and Sunny Atwal of Basti Abdullapur on Tuesday, who were filling LPG in small cylinders and auto-rickshaws in an illegal manner with the object of profiteering. The police claimed to have seized a gas cylinder, a motor pump and a three-wheeler (bearing registration number PB 10DD 3285).

In another incident, Sushil Kumar, a resident of Gurmeet Nagar, was booked for refilling LPG in small cylinders and auto-rickshaws from domestic LPG cylinders illegally near Chuna Bhathhi, mini-market. The police seized a LPG cylinder, two empty cylinders, gas pipes and an electronic scale.

The accused were booked under Section 336 of the IPC and Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act.