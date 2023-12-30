Two nabbed for killing youngster

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 29

The Focal Point police today arrested two youngsters in the murder case of a youth. The suspects had hacked the youth, Gurmeet Singh, to death in Durga Colony on December 25.

The suspects have been identified as Raja Hussain and Shahid Hussain, both residents of Dhandari Khurd.

SHO, Focal Point, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on December 25, the duo had arguments with the deceased’s brother, Amandeep Singh. Later, Amandeep was also thrashed by them. When Gurmeet reached the spot to save his brother, the assailants attacked him with a sharp weapon. Gurmeet was rushed to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

The SHO said after killing the victim, the duo fled the scene. On Friday, after getting a tip-off about their whereabouts, raids were conducted and they were arrested. The sharp weapon which was used by the suspects in the crime was also recovered by the police.