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Home / Ludhiana / Two nabbed for robberies, snatching by Khanna police

Two nabbed for robberies, snatching by Khanna police

Countrymade pistol, looted bike seized

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:32 AM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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The suspects in Khanna police custody on Wednesday.
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In a major breakthrough against street crime, the Khanna police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in robbery and snatching incidents across several districts. The police recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol, two cartridges and a stolen motorcycle from their possession.

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The suspects have been identified as Deepak Shah, a resident of Mohalla Dharampura, and Prem Nath, who stays in the area near Bhuta Wala Gurdwara in Khanna.

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According to Darpan Ahluwalia, SSP, Khanna, the arrests were made following a special campaign against anti-social elements. Acting on a tip-off, a police team, led by inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Sadar Khanna, under the supervision of SP (I) Pawanjit and DSP Mohit Kumar Singla, set up a checkpoint at the Sua Pulli Majri (Rasulra) bridge.

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“The duo was intercepted while commuting on a motorcycle from the Issru side. On searching, the police recovered the pistol and the cartridges,” the SSP said.

During preliminary probe, it was revealed that the suspects were habitual offenders who targeted shopkeepers and elderly citizens. They reportedly used the firearm to intimidate victims before robbing them of cash and mobile phones. The police stated that the duo recently robbed a shopkeeper of Rs 1,000 at gunpoint.

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The investigation further disclosed that the seized motorcycle was looted from its owner from the Sahnewal area. The suspects have several FIRs already registered against them at City-1, City-2 and Sadar police stations in Khanna.

They confessed to committing similar crimes in Fatehgarh Sahib, Amloh and Ludhiana district, Dr Ahluwalia said.

The police have obtained remand of the suspects for further interrogation.

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