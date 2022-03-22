Two nabbed for snatching, one for molesting minor

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, March 21

The police claimed to have arrested five persons wanted in four criminal cases registered at the Ahmedgarh City police station and Hathur police station yesterday.

The accused have been identified as Sikandar Ali of Ahmedgarh, Parshant Kumar of Dehliz Road, Ahmedgarh, Sher Singh, alias Sheru, of Momnabad village and Lakhvir Singh Lallu and Sukhpreet Singh Sukha of Chakar village.

Ahmedgarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Harvinder Singh Cheema said police personnel, led by SHO City Arashpreet Kaur Grewal, had apprehended Ali and Parshant, who were involved in chain snatching and disposal of snatched ornaments. Though the exact number of snatchings committed by the accused was yet to be ascertained, Sikandar Ali confessed to have snatched a golden chain from Poonam Rani when she was returning after paying obeisance at a religious place on March 18. Ali had sold the chain to Parshant, who further tried to destroy the evidence by melting the chain.

A motorcycle used in the crime, the chain, a LED purchased with the money the accused got by selling the chain and Rs 20,000 in cash were recovered from the possession of Ali and Parshant.

Sher Singh of Momnabad village was arrested on Sunday with two car-washing equipment stolen from the premises of Raja Enterprises at Jagera Road here a few days ago.

Raikot DSP Rajwinder Singh Randhawa said the police had arrested Lakhvir Singh Lallu of Chakar village, who, along with his accomplices, had been involved in illegal distillation of liquor at his house. The police have recovered 20 litres of lahan during a raid at his residence.

In another incident, the police have arrested Sukhpreet Singh Sukha of Chakar village yesterday who was booked for allegedly molesting a 12-year-old girl of the same village when she was alone at home on March 19. —