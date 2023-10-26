Two nabbed for snatching, theft

Ludhiana, October 25
The police nabbed two persons allegedly involved in snatching and theft incidents.
The police claimed that five snatched mobiles, two stolen e-rickshaws, a stolen motorcycle and a sharp weapon were recovered from them. They have been identified as Anish Kumar from Bajra Colony and Paramjeet Singh, residing in Model Colony.
