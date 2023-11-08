Two nabbed in Ludhiana for snatching mobile phones

Ludhiana, November 7
The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed two mobile snatchers and seized four mobile phones from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Shubham Kumar, alias Shubhi, a resident of Ghora Colony, and Arun Kumar, alias Bhura, of Trikoni Park.
Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on October 31, two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone of Vikram Bahadur at the Focal Point in Phase V. After receiving the complaint, the police identified the snatchers.
Today acting on a tip-off, the duo were nabbed by the police and four mobile phones, which were looted from city residents in the recent past, were also recovered. Besides, a stolen motorcycle and a sharp weapon were also recovered from them, the SHO said.
He added now, police remand of the suspects would be obtained from the court so that their role in past mobile snatching incidents could be verified.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIA raids multiple locations in J-K in terror-related case
The searches are being carried out in Srinagar, Anantnag and...
Earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hits Ropar in Punjab
There is no report of casualty or damage to property
‘2+2 carries promise of deepening a robust India-US partnership’
Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloy...
Put an end to stubble burning, it's your job: Supreme Court slams Punjab, Haryana & other states
Says can’t let people die due to pollution | Terms Delhi’s o...
Big mismatch: Paddy harvested by 56K farmers in Ludhiana, fires just 993
Going by official data, only a minuscule number of farmers i...