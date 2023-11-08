Two nabbed in Ludhiana for snatching mobile phones

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

The Focal Point police today claimed to have nabbed two mobile snatchers and seized four mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Shubham Kumar, alias Shubhi, a resident of Ghora Colony, and Arun Kumar, alias Bhura, of Trikoni Park.

Station House Officer (SHO), Focal Point police station, Inspector Amandeep Singh Brar, said on October 31, two motorcycle-borne persons snatched the mobile phone of Vikram Bahadur at the Focal Point in Phase V. After receiving the complaint, the police identified the snatchers.

Today acting on a tip-off, the duo were nabbed by the police and four mobile phones, which were looted from city residents in the recent past, were also recovered. Besides, a stolen motorcycle and a sharp weapon were also recovered from them, the SHO said.

He added now, police remand of the suspects would be obtained from the court so that their role in past mobile snatching incidents could be verified.