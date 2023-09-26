Two nabbed in railway employee murder case

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 25

Following the arrest of two persons, the police claimed to have solved the murder case of a 30-year-old railway employee. The victim, identified as Pardeep Kumar, a railway worker, was allegedly attacked and left in a critical condition by a fellow employee and his accomplices on September 17.

He succumbed to the injuries on September 18.

Following the death of Pardeep, an FIR was registered under against the suspect at the Division Number 5 police station on the basis of the statement given by victim’s wife Pooja.

JCP Somya Mishra said two persons had been arrested in the case so far. The suspects had been identified as Rajat Singh of Railway Colony, here, and Neeraj, alias Lakhu, of Haibowal Kalan. Besides, another suspect, Akash Malik, of Lalheri village in Sonipat district of Haryana, was yet to be arrested.

In her statement, the victim’s wife had alleged that Rajat Singh, who is also a railway employee, along with his aides had attacked her husband near the railway lines, Manjit Nagar. The critically injured victim was rushed to SPS Hospital, where he breathed his last later.

After the incident, the Division Number 5 police and the GRP got embroiled in a jurisdictional dispute. The Division Number 5 police registered an FIR on September 19 and started a probe.

After the registration of the case, Neeraj was reportedly arrested within 24 hours from Ludhiana while key accused Rajat was arrested from Delhi on September 22, the police said.