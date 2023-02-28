Two nabbed on trespassing, rioting charge

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 27

The police booked five persons and arrested two of them for allegedly trespassing and rioting at a house in Santokh Nagar, here.

The suspects allegedly put some substance in the mouth of a woman who has been admitted to a hospital on Chandigarh Road. The arrested persons are Anil Kumar and Sanjay Singh, both brothers and residents of the Karimpura Bazaar area. Another suspect, Partap Singh, and two unidentified persons were yet to be arrested.

Complainant Ram Teerath alleged that Partap had been harassing his 24-year-old daughter. “Partap abused me on a phone call on February 25 first. Later, he along with his aides forcibly entered our house and started rioting. They manhandled me and then put some substance into my daughter’s mouth. When my brother and neighbours reached the place, the suspects managed to escape but they left their scooter there. My daughter is under treatment at a hospital,” he said.