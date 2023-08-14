Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

Ludhiana, August 13
The Ludhiana rural police yesterday arrested two persons and seized 150 gm of heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Amanpreet Singh, alias Bunty, and Sonu Singh, both residents of Jagraon. The duo had taken heroin from a peddler, Lakhbir Singh, alias Kheera, of Jagraon. Hence, he was also booked in the case.
Investigating officer SI Kamaldeep Kaur said on Saturday, when a police party was patrolling near the bus stand at Dholan village, a tip-off was received that Amanpreet and Sonu who were into heroin smuggling were on the way to deliver the drug to their clients in their Toyata Corolla car (bearing registration no. PB10BF0660).
The police team laid a naka at a strategic place where the car was stopped for checking. During search, heroin was seized. The SI said questioning of the accused was on to bust the entire drug supply line.
