Two nabbed with 200 gm of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 11

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police today claimed to have nabbed two persons in separate incidents and seized 200 gm of heroin from them.

ADCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested Jagroop Singh, alias Jugnu (31), of Ishar Nagar and seized 165 gm of heroin and Rs 9,000 drug money from his possession.

The suspect was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. After registering a case of drug smuggling against him, police remand of the man would be sought so that the entire drug supply line could be busted and more smugglers involved in the chain be arrested, the ADCP said.

Jagroop also have a criminal past as five cases of drug smuggling, gambling, etc, were registered against the suspect in the past.

In the other case, Ranjot Singh (22) of Shimlapuri was arrested and 35 gm of heroin was seized from him. Background of the suspect was also being checked by the police, Sran said.