Two nabbed with 257 gm of heroin

The Ludhiana (rural) police claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers and seized 257 gm of heroin from their possession.

They have been identified as Paramjit Singh Dharma and Jaskaran Singh Rahul, residents of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, here. A case was registered against them on Tuesday.

Police officials, led by DSP (D) Inderjit Singh Boparai and CIA in-charge Amarjit Singh, had nabbed the suspects when they were going to deliver a consignment of the contraband to their regular clients on Wednesday.

The police had received a tip-off regarding activities of the duo, who were visiting the area for delivering contrabands on their motorcycle (bearing registration number Punjab 56 E 5422).

The suspects tried to flee the scene on seeing the police but the police personnel succeeded in nabbing them.

SSP Dr Ankur Gupta said preliminary investigation had revealed that the suspects were already booked in several cases under the NDPS Act at Raikot in the past. Dharma was also booked under the Prisons Act at the Sadar police station in Mansa in March 2021.