Two nabbed with 3.5 kg of hashish

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 19

The police claimed to have busted an interstate gang of peddlers that has been involved in supplying of drugs to addicts after smuggling the same from neighbouring states. Two persons were arrested.

The suspects were identified as Mohammad Yasin Soni of Khushal Basti and Mohammad Rafi of Adamwal village near here.

Officials posted at the CIA wing in Mahorana under the Amargarh subdivision seized 3.5 kg of hashish worth lakhs of rupees from their possession.

The police are yet to ascertain other members of the gang and the links of the nabbed suspects.

Malerkotla SSP Harkamalpreet Singh Khakh said police officials, led by Surjit Singh, had nabbed the duo when they were going to deliver a consignment of hashish on Monday. Preliminary investigation revealed that they were also involved in other cases of similar nature.

“Having received a tip-off regarding alleged illegal activities of the suspects, we deployed teams to arrest them. Ultimately, a team of the CIA wing nabbed the suspects red-handed and seized the contraband,” said Khakh, adding that links of the miscreants would be established after getting their remand.

