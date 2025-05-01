DT
Two nabbed with 310 gm heroin, 20 kg poppy husk

Two nabbed with 310 gm heroin, 20 kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:35 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:35 AM May 01, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. File photo
The Ludhiana Crime Branch arrested two alleged drug smugglers and seized 310 grams of heroin and 20 kilograms of poppy husk from their possession.

The accused were identified as Buta Singh and Jugraj Singh, both residents of Kanian village near Sidhwan Bet.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar said that Inspector Kulwant Singh, incharge of the Crime Branch, had received a tip-off about the accused transporting narcotics to supply to clients.

Acting swiftly, the police set up a naka at a strategic location, intercepted their car, and recovered the contraband during a search.

