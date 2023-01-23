Two nabbed with 47-kg poppy husk

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 22

The Payal police claimed to have nabbed two persons in separate cases and seized 47 kg of poppy husk from their possession.

The police nabbed Gursewak Singh, alias Sewak, of Doraha and seized 22 kg of poppy husk from him. The police also seized a truck (bearing registration no. PB10HA0715) of the suspect that was being used to smuggle narcotics.

Investigating officer inspector Kuljinder Singh said the police got a tip-off that Gursewak, the truck driver, was on the way to Payal from Malerkotla to deliver a huge quantity of poppy husk. Accordingly, the police party laid a naka at a strategic point where the truck was stopped for checking. During checking, 22 kg of poppy husk was found, Kuljinder said.

In the second incident, the police nabbed a man, identified as Navtej Singh, alias Nuppi, a resident of Bhattian village. Inspector Kuljinder said during routine patrolling at a strategic place, a truck (PB10HA 6700) was signalled to stop for checking on suspicion. Later, during checking 25 kg of poppy husk was found in the vehicle. The police said now, a remand of the suspect would be sought from the court to bust the drug supply chain.