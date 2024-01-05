Two nabbed with Rs 5.10L fake currency

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 4

Two persons allegedly involved in the printing of counterfeit currency were apprehended by the police. The seized fake currency amounted to Rs 5.10 lakh and consisted of Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes.

On Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra shared information about the arrest of the two suspects. They have been identified as Sohan Singh (39), alias Soni, from the Agwar Ladai area in Jagraon, and Mandeep Singh (40), alias Mannu, from Agwar Gujjran in Jagraon. The police said both of them were apprehended in BRS Nagar with the counterfeit currency and their car was seized. Another individual, Bakhtaur Singh from Lohara village in Moga district, is still at large in connection with the case, the police said.

Police officials said Sohan worked as a driver and property dealer while Mandeep pursued a profession as a photographer and also traded in homeopathy medicines. The police acted on a tip-off suggesting the involvement of the suspect in the production of the counterfeit currency. Allegedly, they had a counterfeiting machine installed at Bakhtaur’s residence.

A case has been filed against them under Sections 420, 489-A, B, C, and 120-B of the IPC.