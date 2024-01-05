Two nabbed with Rs 5.10L fake currency

Ludhiana, January 4
Two persons allegedly involved in the printing of counterfeit currency were apprehended by the police. The seized fake currency amounted to Rs 5.10 lakh and consisted of Rs 200 and Rs 100 notes.
On Thursday, Joint Commissioner of Police Saumya Mishra shared information about the arrest of the two suspects. They have been identified as Sohan Singh (39), alias Soni, from the Agwar Ladai area in Jagraon, and Mandeep Singh (40), alias Mannu, from Agwar Gujjran in Jagraon. The police said both of them were apprehended in BRS Nagar with the counterfeit currency and their car was seized. Another individual, Bakhtaur Singh from Lohara village in Moga district, is still at large in connection with the case, the police said.
Police officials said Sohan worked as a driver and property dealer while Mandeep pursued a profession as a photographer and also traded in homeopathy medicines. The police acted on a tip-off suggesting the involvement of the suspect in the production of the counterfeit currency. Allegedly, they had a counterfeiting machine installed at Bakhtaur’s residence.
A case has been filed against them under Sections 420, 489-A, B, C, and 120-B of the IPC.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
15 Indian crew on board Liberian-flagged vessel hijacked near Somalia's coast
The Indian Navy warship INS Chennai is moving towards the hi...
Hindu temple in California defaced with pro-Khalistan graffiti
The incident at Sherawali temple comes weeks after the Swami...
ED recovers foreign-made weapons, Rs 5 crore in cash, 4-5 kg of gold, 100 liquor bottles during raids in Haryana mining case
Searches were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate again...
Fastest-growing large economy in world, India projected to grow at 6.2 per cent in 2024: UN
The UN World Economic Situation and Prospects 2024 report la...
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Shopian
So far, there is no report of any loss of life on either sid...