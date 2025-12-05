DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Two nabbed with 505 gm heroin

Two nabbed with 505 gm heroin

Both suspects natives of UP

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 05, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The suspects in Ludhiana police custody. inderjeet verma
Advertisement

The police claimed to have nabbed two members of a gang of drug smugglers who had been involved in distribution of drugs and narcotics for over three years.

Advertisement

The police seized 505 gm of heroin from the suspects, identified as Manish Kumar of Pratapgarh in UP and Rahul Kumar of Deoria in UP, who are at present staying in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The suspects were arrested at a naka set up by a police team, led by ACP Anil Bhanot and Division Number 3 SHO Jagdeep Singh on the Ganesh Nagar road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

ADCP Sameer Verma said the Division Number 3 police had succeeded in breaking the supply chain of drugs due to a campaign launched against drug abuse under the supervision of Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma by nabbing two members of a notorious gang of smugglers.

Though the investigating police had received vital information about links of the suspects, the authorities refused to divulge details as it would affect further investigation of the case.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that the prime suspect, Manish Kumar, had been involved in drug peddling for the past three years and he was already booked in several cases. Earlier, he was working at a hosiery but started the illegal trade for earning easy money.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts