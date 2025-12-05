Two nabbed with 505 gm heroin

The police claimed to have nabbed two members of a gang of drug smugglers who had been involved in distribution of drugs and narcotics for over three years.

Advertisement

The police seized 505 gm of heroin from the suspects, identified as Manish Kumar of Pratapgarh in UP and Rahul Kumar of Deoria in UP, who are at present staying in Ludhiana.

Advertisement

The suspects were arrested at a naka set up by a police team, led by ACP Anil Bhanot and Division Number 3 SHO Jagdeep Singh on the Ganesh Nagar road on Wednesday.

Advertisement

ADCP Sameer Verma said the Division Number 3 police had succeeded in breaking the supply chain of drugs due to a campaign launched against drug abuse under the supervision of Ludhiana Commissioner of Police (CP) Swapan Sharma by nabbing two members of a notorious gang of smugglers.

Though the investigating police had received vital information about links of the suspects, the authorities refused to divulge details as it would affect further investigation of the case.

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that the prime suspect, Manish Kumar, had been involved in drug peddling for the past three years and he was already booked in several cases. Earlier, he was working at a hosiery but started the illegal trade for earning easy money.