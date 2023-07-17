Two nabbed with heroin, 11 mobile phones in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 16

The city police arrested two persons and seized 110 gm of heroin and 11 mobile phones from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Karamjit Singh (26) of Akhara village and Parveen Kumar (36) of Mullanpur.

ADCP Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said a tip-off was received that the two suspects were on the way to deliver heroin to their clients. Following which, the police laid a naka at some strategic place where after the Verna car of the duo was stopped for checking. During search, heroin and mobile phones were seized.

The ADCP said both suspects had a criminal past. Karamjit was facing seven cases, including drug smuggling, kidnapping and theft, registered in Ludhiana rural while Parveen was booked in six drug smuggling cases registered at various police stations in Ludhiana rural. Now, the police remand of the accused would be sought so that the entire drug supply chain can be busted.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspects.