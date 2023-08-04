Two nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

The city police yesterday arrested two persons and seized 100 gm of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Rohit Kumar of CMC Colony and Krishan Kumar of Bhamian.

The investigating officer in the case, an ASI, said acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a naka at Onkar Vihar where the two scooter-borne persons were signalled to stop for checking. Instead of paying heed to the police signal, the duo took a U-turn and tried to flee but the police personnel managed to chase them.

During their frisking, 100 gm of heroin was seized from them and a case under the NDPS Act was registered. Now, further questioning of the suspects was on to bust the entire drug supply line, he said.