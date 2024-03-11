Two nabbed with heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 10

The Kailash police claimed to have nabbed two persons and seized 200 gm of heroin from their possession.

The suspects have been identified as Gursewak Singh, alias Joga, a resident of Tarn Taran.

In-charge of the Kailash police post ASI Sukhwinder Singh in a statement issued stated that on March 7, he along with the police party had laid a naka to keep a tab over anti-social elements

at Upkar Nagar in Ludhiana where on suspicion a car (bearing registration number PB08CH7593) was signalled to stop for checking.

During the search of the vehicle, 200 gm of heroin was seized. A case under

the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo.

