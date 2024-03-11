Two nabbed with heroin

Ludhiana, March 10
The Kailash police claimed to have nabbed two persons and seized 200 gm of heroin from their possession.
The suspects have been identified as Gursewak Singh, alias Joga, a resident of Tarn Taran.
In-charge of the Kailash police post ASI Sukhwinder Singh in a statement issued stated that on March 7, he along with the police party had laid a naka to keep a tab over anti-social elements
at Upkar Nagar in Ludhiana where on suspicion a car (bearing registration number PB08CH7593) was signalled to stop for checking.
During the search of the vehicle, 200 gm of heroin was seized. A case under
the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against the duo.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by March 12, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Central Government likely to notify CAA rules today
Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed in December 2019
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...