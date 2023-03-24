Two nabbed with heroin, illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 23

The Ludhiana police yesterday arrested a man and seized 65 gm of heroin and an illegal .32 bore gun along with seven live cartridges from his possession.

The accused has been identified as Rohit Verma, alias Raja (37), of New Chandar Nagar. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

ADCP Shubham Aggarwal and ACP Mandeep Singh addressed the media regarding the matter on Thursday.

The ADCP said the police had received a tip-off that the man was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. The police party laid a trap at some strategic place where the accused was arrested along with heroin and the illegal weapon.

The Additional DCP said Rohit also had a criminal past as a case of drug smuggling was registered against him at Khanna in 2020. After coming out on bail, the accused had again started the illegal trade.

Now, police remand of the accused would be sought to bust the entire drug supply line.

In another incident, the anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police yesterday nabbed a smuggler and seized 55 gm of heroin from him. He has been identified as Vinayak Bali (34) of Mandi Gobindgarh. ADCP (Investigation) Rupinder Kaur Sran in a statement issued said acting on a tip-off, the police party laid a trap and nabbed a smuggler from some strategic place. The Additional DCP said he also had a criminal past as two cases of drug smuggling were registered against the accused in 2014 and 2020, respectively. A case under the NDPS Act had been registered against him and further links of the accused

were being scanned.