Two nabbed with heroin, motorcycle

Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Swapan Sharma, said the Koom Kalan police had nabbed two notorious drug peddlers, who had been involved in the illicit trade of drug peddling for many years.

A motorcycle used in the crime and 20 gm of heroin were recovered from the suspects, identified as Sarabjot Singh Jyoti and Mukha Singh of Chaunta village of the district.

While Jyoti was facing three cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Koom Kalan police station, Mukha was involved in a case registered under 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), besides three cases filed under the NDPS Act at the police station.