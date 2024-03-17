Two nabbed with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 16

The Ludhiana police claimed to have nabbed Mohit Jagota of Tarsem Colony, Haibowal, and Ravinder Ghai of UP and seized two illegal weapons.

ASI Dilbagh Singh said they were patrolling in Jamalpur. On suspicion, they stopped the duo for checking. Two countrymade illegal pistols were seized from them. They were nabbed and a case was registered.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.