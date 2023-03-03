Two nabbed with stolen items

Ludhiana, March 2
The Police Division 7 solved a three-week-old house theft case with the arrest of two suspects.
Stolen valuables were also recovered by the police.
The suspects have been identified as Rajinder Parsad (27), a native of UP, at present staying on the Tajpur road, and Mukesh (42), also a resident of the Tajpur road area.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (East) Gurdev Singh in a statement issued said on February 2, complainant Ashok Kumar of the Chandigarh road area got registered an FIR against unidentified miscreants after goods and ornaments worth lakhs were stolen from his house.
Gurdev said when the police started a probe into the matter, two suspects were identified by the police. On Thursday
after getting to know about the exact whereabouts of the duo, the police conducted a raid and nabbed the suspects.
After the arrest of the suspects, the police recovered 4 LED TVs, two laptops, an imported gold watch, a motorcycle and 1.58 kg of silver ornaments from the suspects. Of the recovered things, most of them were stolen from the house of the complainant.
The ACP said now, a two-day police remand of the suspects was sought from court and in further questioning, more stolen goods could be recovered. Involvement of the gang in old theft cases could also be verified. Those who had bought stolen goods from the thieves might also face action.
