Two new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, April 27
Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were confirmed here on Wednesday.
Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh informed that 1,09,844 positive cases from Ludhiana and 14,754 from other districts or states have been confirmed to date. He said 2,280 patients from Ludhiana and 1,126 patients from other districts or states have died of the virus till date. There were 21 active cases in the district today and all the patients are in home isolation.
