Two new mining sites at Garhi Fazil, Sasrali thrown open to public by MLA

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, April 25

Sahnewal MLA Hardeep Singh Mundian dedicated two new public mining sites at Garhi Fazil and Sasrali villages to the public today. The MLA assured that sand would be supplied at Rs 5.5 per cubic feet, as per the instructions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Mundian added that with the opening of these two new mining sites, Sahnewal had a total of three such sites. With manual excavation, the sites will provide direct and indirect employment to several youth of the area, the MLA added. The sand from these sites will only be sold for use in the construction of non-commercial projects.

Mundian said the general public would not face any problem as far as availability of cheap sand was concerned. He added that the AAP government was committed to fulfilling all of its poll promises and today’s event also proved the same.

The Sahnewal legislator added that that sand would be available at Rs 5.5 per cubic feet at the sites and only manual excavation of sand would be permitted. The sale of sand would take place till sunset and a government official would always remain present to regulate the extraction of sand at each mining site, he added.

The MLA lashed out at previous governments for patronising the sand ‘mafia’ in the state. The opposition, when in power, had been completely helpless in battling any such public issues, he said. Therefore, it has no moral right to speak on issues about which it was least concerned itself, the MLA added.